Jerry L. Cadaret, 79 of Kentwood, died Sunday, July 30, 2017. Jerry was born May 16, 1938 in Toledo, Ohio the son of Paul and Ona (Lydick) Cadaret. He graduated from Godwin High School and served his country in the U.S. Army from 1959 – 61. He worked for A.J. Sparks Belting and was a member of the East Nelson United Methodist Church and a life member of the Doric Masonic Lodge, Grand Rapids. Jerry enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting, traveling and camping. He was a hard worker and always put his family first. Surviving is the love of his life, Shirley (Tisdel) whom he married on June 2, 1961; children, Brenda (Tom) Voisin, Beverly (Roger) Carlson, Jeremy Cadaret and Susanne Aldridge; grandchildren, Cathleen Honeysette, Kenneth (Emily) Mol, Benjamin (Olivia) Mol, Christen (Chris) Chapin, Jacob (Lindsey) Mol, Timothy Mol and Christina Dean, Mackenzie Cadaret and William Ball; great-grandchildren, Reece, Randal, Brooklynn, Emma, Grayson, Ethan, Zachary, Autumn and baby Lucas on the way. The family received friends Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs where the service will be held Thursday 11:00 a.m. Visitation Thursday from 10 – 11 a.m. Pastor Inge Whittemore officiating. Interment East Nelson Cemetery with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to East Nelson United Methodist Church.

