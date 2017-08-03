By Judy Reed

The Solon Township Fire Department was called to a garage fire on Sunday, July 30, at 6 p.m., on the corner of Grosvenor and Cedar Springs Avenue.

According to Solon Deputy Fire Chief Chris Paige, they responded to the scene along with Cedar Springs, Sand Lake, Kent City, and Algoma Fire Departments. Rockford Ambulance was also on scene.

Deputy Chief Paige said that the homeowner discovered the fire. When the fire department arrived on scene, the fire was already well involved. There was a small patch of grass that burned, but other than that, they were able to keep the fire from spreading. Two pickup trucks were lost in the fire—one in the garage and one outside of the garage.

The garage, which was a detached pole barn, was used by the homeowner for storage and as a workshop.

Paige said that the fire was still being investigated and that the cause had not yet been determined. “We do know that it was unintentional,” he said.

There were no injuries experienced during the fire. Paige said the garage was a total loss.