By Judy Reed

The Cedar Springs Community Library’s summer reading program ended with a bang last Thursday, July 27, with a big celebration in Morley Park.

According to Library Director Donna Clark, at least 642 people attended the event.

There was a lot going on to keep both kids and adults entertained. Bounce houses, water slides, games, face painting, music, popcorn, ice cream, and water were all part of the festivities. Special guests on hand included the Kent County Sheriff Mounted unit with two of their horses, and the Cedar Springs Fire Department, who kept kids cooled off.

Prizes for the end of the year raffle were also given away—45 in all. At least 389 kids in grades K-12 finished their five-ticket reading goal to be a finisher. For those first 5 tickets local businesses treated the students to pizza, ice cream, meals, and the Whitecaps and Griffins provided tickets to a game. They then got to enter that ticket into a drawing for a prize. “So it wasn’t just read for a chance to win, but they were rewarded every 2-1/2 hours of the way,” explained Clark. “Everyone had a great time!”

Clark said that 1.642 people signed up for the summer reading program, including adults, and the 25 programs they held throughout the summer brought in 1,606 people (not counting the grand finale party).

The annual summer reading program, which costs about $3,500, is funded by donations from area businesses and individuals. See the library’s thank you ad in next week’s paper.