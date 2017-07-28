by Judy Reed

The Admiral gas station at the corner of Main and E. Muskegon St (17 Mile) was the scene of an unarmed robbery Thursday morning.

According to the Kent County Sheriff Department, the robbery occurred about 9:22 a.m. The clerk told police that a white male in his late 20s came in and demanded money. He was described as wearing a white shirt, blue baseball cap, and having facial hair.

The suspect fled the scene in a blue Oldsmobile Intrigue. A Kent County Sheriff Deputy later located the suspect and vehicle at the rest area on US131 near 10 Mile Rd. The suspect led the deputy on a short foot pursuit, then managed to return to his vehicle and flee the scene. There was then a short vehicle pursuit, which was terminated on 10 Mile Rd.

The suspect was identified and the case is currently being investigated by detectives. His name has not yet been released.