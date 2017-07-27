By Judy Reed

A Newaygo County jury found an Ensley Township woman guilty last week of murdering her husband.

Glenna Duram, 49, was convicted Wednesday, July 19, of first-degree murder in the May 2015 shooting of her husband, Martin Duram, 45. The jury deliberated about eight hours before rendering their verdict.

“We are happy Glenna is finally convicted; sad it took over 2 years to happen,” said Christina Keller, Marty Duram’s ex-wife, on behalf of their children and herself. “And we give gratitude and thanks to the 12 fine people of Newaygo that took the time and made the hard decision to convict Glenna.”

According to the original police report, firefighters responded to a garage fire on 128th Street, near Balsam, on Wednesday, May 13, 2015. A neighbor reportedly asked firefighters to check on some neighbors, and when they did, they found a man and a woman inside the home, and apparently deceased.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to the scene, and after making the scene safe, determined that the woman, Glenna Duram, was seriously injured, but still breathing. She had two gunshot wounds to the head. Martin Duram reportedly had been shot five times. Glenna was transported to the hospital.

On the following day, when Martin’s three children (from a previous marriage) were going through things in the house, they found a manila envelope with suicide letters written to Glenna’s children and ex-husband. They said she was sorry, but didn’t admit to killing Martin.

According to Keller, Martin and Glenna were married in 2005, and Glenna became his caregiver in 2010 when his health began failing. She said that Glenna managed the money and the bills. About two weeks before the murder, a family member called Martin and told him that his house was in the paper in foreclosure, and was to be auctioned off. He reportedly got a copy of the paper and showed it to Glenna, who said it was a misprint and that she would call the paper. However, papers reportedly strewn around at the scene of the crime showed it was indeed going to be put up for auction.

In an odd twist to the case, the African grey parrot that was the Duram’s pet ended up with Keller after the murder, and began to repeat a conversation he had heard—complete with expletives—that ended with “Don’t f#%&g shoot!”

“After Marty’s murder my kids brought me the bird. He used to be mine and I have another parrot here so it made sense to give him to me,” explained Keller. “Anyway, a few weeks after Bud being here he started ranting in two voices I recognized…so I recorded him and realized what he was saying and it upset me that he saw what happened to Marty,” she said. A video of the bird’s rant can be heard on the Justice for Marty Facebook page.

It had been a year since Duram’s murder, with no arrest, when a family member alerted a television reporter about the bird. “Bud helped us get attention for Marty’s murder and I believe it put pressure on the prosecutor to make the arrest with all the media pressure,” remarked Keller.

Duram is due to be sentenced August 28 on the first-degree murder charge and a firearms charge.