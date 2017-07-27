The Post traveled to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic in June, with Amy Johnson and Grant Gould, of Cedar Springs, for a destination wedding! Grant and Amy became Mr. and Mrs. Grant Gould on June 20, 2017 on Bavaro Beach in Punta Cana. They stopped to take a photo on the beach with the Post during their wedding reception, where they celebrated with 40 of their close family members and friends. The Post they are holding in the photo had their engagement inside.

While in the Dominican Republic, the couple went out on the ocean in a boat and went snorkeling, swam with sharks, swam with stingrays, and got kissed by a sea lion on the cheek! “Punta Cana was absolutely beautiful,” said Amy.

Congratulations to the happy couple, and thank you for letting us be a part of it!

Are you going on vacation? Take the Post with you and snap some photos. Then send them to us with some info to news@cedarspringspost.com or mail them to Post travels, PO Box 370, Cedar Springs, MI 49319. We will be looking for yours!