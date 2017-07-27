The Kent County Youth Fair (KCYF) opens August 7-12 with more than 50 planned attractions, entertainment, and education for West Michigan families.

From HandiCapable day to the summer learning initiative, Reading for Rides, KCYF aims to reach people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds.

Earlier this year, the Kent County Youth Agricultural Association (KCYAA) announced a major purchase agreement for the organization. In September of 2017, it will officially purchase a large piece of land, with development beginning in spring of 2019. The area will house new fairgrounds for the annual fair along with many other events throughout the year.

“This has been an especially exciting year for the entire fair community,” says Jon Bieneman, President of the Kent County Youth Fair. “While we look forward what the future holds for the Kent County Youth Fair, we are focusing on making these final years at this location exceptionally memorable. It seems appropriate, considering these grounds have been the source of many family memories and growth in our community for the past 82 years.”

This year’s fair theme is “Raising the Steaks.” Event highlights include:

Children’s Barnyard petting area full of cute animals to interact with

Reading for Rides Day free carnival rides with completed registration on Tuesday, August 8

Expanded Ag Adventure Barn and new FairTRADE Educational Trading Cards

Handicapable Day rides and luncheon on Friday, August 11

Racing Pigs with shows three times daily

Free Entertainment Tent with performances daily

A full scale Ninja Obstacle Course open daily

To see the full list of events and daily themes, check out the Kent County Youth Fair schedule on their site at https://www.kcyf.org/fair-schedule/ or download the schedule featured in our paper by clicking the link below:

KCYF-2017.pdf