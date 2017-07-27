Joyce A. (Bremmer) Empie, a lifelong resident of Cedar Springs, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2017. She was born December 20, 1930 to Morise and Vera (Porter) Bremmer in Cedar Springs, Michigan. She leaves behind her daughter Jomay (Bob) Brand; grandchildren Dana Brand, Justin (Nikki) Brand, and Katie Brand along with great-grandchildren Gavin, Maddie, and Harper. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory her brothers Arwin “Ed” (Nancy) Bremmer, Rex (Kathy) Bremmer, and Arden (Denise) Bremmer; and several nieces and nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Stanley, her brother Jack, and parents Morise and Vera. Joyce worked at Beach Elementary for many years and enjoyed camping, hunting and spending time with her family. In High School she was a member of the choir, Future Homemakers of America, a cheer leader for three years and a member of the Red Flannel Queen Court. A memorial visitation was held at Pederson Funeral Home after cremation had taken place.