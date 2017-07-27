Do you love classic and vintage cars? Then you don’t want to miss out on two great opportunities to indulge that passion!

The Cedar Springs Historical Society is holding their annual car show this weekend, Saturday, July 29, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the parking lot between Morley Park and Skinner Field. Special guests this year include the Michigan State Police and their special black and gold cruiser, designed to celebrate their 100th anniversary of service. The car resembles the department’s iconic 1937 Ford Model 74 patrol car.

The Kent County Sheriff Department will also be on hand with their mobile command bus. The bus will be open for display and the operator will be available to answer your questions.

The car show helps the museum provide free family programs throughout the year. For details, click here, to download ad.

The second opportunity is to visit the Cedar Springs Community Library, and see the painting of an old Packard (shown in the photo above). It’s one of two new installations hanging at the library as part of the program “Artists, Authors, and You!” The painting is by Tim Hindenach.

The library is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon.