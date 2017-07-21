An Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) has been issued for a 73-year-old man from Galesburg, Michigan.

According to the advisory, Daniel Scarlett Klosterman, 73, left his residence in Galesburg Tuesday, July 18, around 1 p.m. He was confirmed to have arrived at his destination in Paw Paw, Mich. around 2 p.m. but did not return home and has not been seen since. Mr. Klosterman suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. He has several properties in and around Kalamazoo as well as some land in the Newaygo area.

Mr. Klosterman is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches, 155 pounds, grey hair, and blue eyes. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt with pinstripes, blue jeans, white shoes and glasses. The vehicle he was driving was a 2010 black Ford extended cab pickup truck, with license plate 4482J3.

If you have information on Mr. Klosterman’s whereabouts, please call 911 or call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Section at 269-383-8714, or after hours dispatch at 269-383-8821 ext. 6.