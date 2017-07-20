The Kent County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating numerous nighttime home invasions in Cannon Township, where purses and wallets were stolen.

On July 17, a Cadillac Escalade, stolen during a home invasion that occurred in the City of Grandville on July 15, was recovered by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office near Lincoln Lake Avenue and 14 Mile Road. A suspect was seen on video exiting the stolen Escalade. The suspect was the same person suspected of being involved in the home invasions in Cannon Township.

On July 17, the suspect was taken into custody and a search warrant was executed at a residence in Cannon Township. On July 18, the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office charged the suspect with receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

Detectives are continuing to investigate these incidents and analyze evidence that has been collected. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Tanis at (616) 632-6015 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.