Fifteen children read for 15 minutes each to one of two trained therapy dogs on Thursday, July 13, from 11-12 p.m. at the Cedar Springs Community Library.

One dog on hand was Chase, and his handler Judy Nortier. The other dog was named Chewy, and he was handled by Sandee Hermann.

Hermann said she takes him to hospitals, schools, libraries, and nursing homes. “Anywhere to share comfort, joy and fun,” she said.

The Ruff Readers will go on again this Thursday (today) from 11-12.