Driver behavior is a contributing factor in at least 90 percent of all fatal traffic crashes and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is reminding motorists of the critical role they play in traffic safety.

A new video released on the department’s YouTube channel promoting the Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) campaign highlights what MDOT is doing to reduce highway fatalities and encourages drivers to do their part to help reach the goal of zero traffic fatalities. Watch the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=odKDsbjKWps.

“We have a lot of new safety features being built into our cars and technology is providing new engineering tools to improve safety on our roadways,” said MDOT Traffic and Safety Engineer Mark Bott. “But the most important safety feature in any vehicle is still the driver.”

The TZD campaign was born at a national strategic highway safety workshop in 2009. Since then, many states have adopted the safety campaign that brings together stakeholders and transportation partners to improve safety through education, engineering, enforcement and emergency response.

“With driver behavior factoring into about 90 percent of all fatal crashes, one key to changing driver behavior is educating the public on the scope of the issue,” Bott added. “The 1,064 people who died on our roadways last year is a larger group than the entire population of towns like Lake Linden, North Branch, Concord, or Lakeview. This is a serious public safety issue that not enough people are aware of.”

For more information on how you can help reduce traffic fatalities visit the Michigan TZD website. Go to Michigan.gov/mdot and then click on roads and travel, then safety, then Toward Zero Deaths. You can also visit the national site at www.towardzerodeaths.org.