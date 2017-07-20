Network180, Mercy Health’s Affinia Health Network and Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services have been authorized to implement a pilot program integrating physical health care and behavioral health services in the State Budget signed by Governor Rick Snyder Friday. The pilot in Kent County is specifically designated in Section 298 of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services budget, a fairly rare occurrence in State budgets. The Kent pilot is considered a “public” pilot because mental health funding will continue to flow through the public mental health system. In addition to Kent’s pilot, the budget also calls for up to three additional private health plan pilots in other parts of the State.

This pilot, entitled, “The Kent Total Health Collaborative,” is designed to offer comprehensive and integrated services for all levels of physical health, mental health, substance use disorder, and developmental disability. Budget language provides $3.1 million to support the State’s implementation costs relate to four pilot projects and demonstration models in Michigan. The funds will support an independent project facilitator, evaluation costs, modifications to state contracts, and three additional full-time State employees.

“This is an incredible honor and responsibility. We have the opportunity to implement our integrated care service model that we believe will significantly improve the physical and mental health outcomes for those involved,” said Scott Gilman, Executive Director of Network180. The Kent pilot is based on a risk-bearing provider-led integration model that requires savings to be reinvested into services and supports in the County. What that really means is the mental health and primary care providers work together to address all the social determinants of health.

“For example a patient can have the best hospital and surgeon in the world, but if they happen to have a mental illness and are discharged back to the street, the outcome and recovery from surgery isn’t going to be that great,” said Gilman.

“The partners involved in this pilot understand to have successful health outcomes, behavioral health providers must work together with primary care physicians and health systems,” said Mary Boyd, Executive Vice President of Regional Operations at Mercy Health. “Patients will have access to a full range of mental health and substance abuse treatment and recovery options which will be fully integrated into physical care.”

The Facilitator will report back to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services regarding:

Improvement of the coordination between behavioral health and physical health.

Improvement of services available to individuals with mental illness, intellectual or developmental disabilities, or substance use disorders.

Benefits associated with full access to community-based services and supports.

Customer health status.

Customer satisfaction.

Provider network stability.

Treatment and service efficacies before and after the pilot projects and demonstration models.

Use of best practices.

Financial efficiencies.

“Our goal is to design the system of care around the patient to achieve the best quality of life possible,” said Dr. Mark Eastbrook, CEO of Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services.