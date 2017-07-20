By Judy Reed

Come spring next year, seniors in Cedar Springs will have another new retirement home ready to be filled. The Brook of Cedar Springs, a new 42-unit facility that will offer both independent and assisted living, is currently being built on Solon Street, just east of White Creek Avenue.

“We are very excited to be coming to Cedar Springs in the spring of 2018,” said Kim Pappas, marketing and communications specialist for The Brook. She added that they will employ 15-20 people, and they will have a nurse on staff for 24-hour care.

“We offer the comfort of worry-free living,” she said. Pappas explained that there are many activities for the residents, three meals a day, a theater room, billiard room, and a van that will take residents to sporting events and other activities.

“We help them to be as independent as possible but we are still tailored to their specific needs,” she said.

The Brook has ten locations throughout Michigan, with Cedar Springs being the 11th.

You can read more about them at www.brookretirement.com/.