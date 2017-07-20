Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette called attention to best practices to be used by Michigan consumers, in this case brides-to-be, when protecting themselves from bankrupt retailers. This notice results from the nationwide shutdown of bridal gown retailer, Alfred Angelo, which has left brides across Michigan wondering if they’ll be without a dress and without a refund on their wedding day.

“When businesses announce bankruptcies overnight, employees and consumers alike are left with frustration, fear, and uncertainty,” said Schuette. “The best thing to do is to take the necessary steps to limit your financial loss, protect your privacy, and reach a solution.”

Concerned customers can visit the Better Business Bureau’s report on Alfred Angelo’s closure at http://bbb.org/h/jubg where updates will be posted as more information becomes available. If you wish to be contacted regarding your order status once information is available, you can send an email to: alfredangelo@mjstrustee.com.

In the meantime, Schuette warned Michigan residents to beware of online donations and crowdfunding pages. When unfortunate events occur, it attracts potential scammers who are looking to take advantage of the situation. Beware of anyone who claims they can help you retrieve your dress from a store for a fee, or any crowdfunding pages looking to raise money for a dress they lost. Only communicate with a designated bankruptcy trustee.

Business Sudden Closure Consumer Tips

Additional best practices are listed in the Attorney General’s Business Sudden Closure Consumer Alert, and include steps to take to protect yourself when any business suddenly closes. (Go to Michigan.gov/ag and click on consumer alerts under resources, then shopping for products and services, then sudden business closures.) Most important, consumers need to act quickly to protect their rights and to help the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division investigate, and hopefully resolve, disputes that arise when a business suddenly closes. Specific steps include:

The First Step: Limit Your Financial Loss

When faced with the sudden closure of a business, consumers who made purchases but have not received all of the goods or services they contracted for should immediately determine their method of payment and act accordingly:

If you paid with a credit card, contact your credit card company to dispute the charges and have all related charges removed from your bill. You should be able to find information regarding how to dispute charges on your monthly statements.

If you paid by check, contact your bank to determine if you can stop any payment.

If you arranged for long-term financing, contact the financing company and dispute any payment for goods or services that have not been delivered.

If you arranged for some form of automatic payment plan, contact your bank or credit union to immediately stop any future withdrawals from your account.

The Second Step: File a Complaint If a Business Closes And They Fail to Deliver Goods or Services

If a business unexpectedly closes, and they fail to deliver goods or services, you should file a complaint as soon as possible to help minimize any potential loss and maximize the Consumer Protection Division›s ability to intervene. The Consumer Protection Division will try to recover as much as possible for consumers before a business files for bankruptcy.

Call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-877-765-8388, and file an online Consumer Complaint using our website: michigan.gov/ag

If a business is located out of state, also file a complaint with that state’s Attorney General.

Gather receipts, invoices, or bills that show what items were ordered, what you paid, and when delivery was promised.

Document all transactions in order to assist investigators and to support any possible legal claims.

Keep any phone records or any notes that indicate which company employees you spoke with and when those conversations occurred.

Try to contact the company’s headquarters or “customer service” line or use their website to lodge a formal complaint with the company.

Protecting Your Privacy: A Business Closure and Your Personal Information

Even if a business suddenly closes, that business is still required to protect your personal financial information.

Complaints

Consumers may file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division:

Consumer Protection Division

P.O. Box 30213, Lansing, MI 48909

517-373-1140, Fax: 517-241-3771

Toll free: 877-765-8388

Online Complaint Form

https://secure.ag.state.mi.us/complaints/consumer.aspx