The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is hosting a public open house this Thursday, July 20, from 5-6 p.m. at the Cannon Township Hall to provide updates on the reconstruction of M-44 (Belding Road) from Wolverine Boulevard to Myers Lake Avenue. MDOT officials will provide project details, the remaining construction schedule and traffic information. The public is invited to stop by to learn more about the project and provide comments. The Township Hall is located at 6878 Belding Rd, Rockford.

M-44 is being reconstructed between Wolverine Boulevard and Blakely Drive, and a center left-turn lane will be constructed from Blakely Drive to Myers Lake Avenue. Work also includes vertical grade corrections and sanitary sewer replacement.

Anyone wishing to attend the meeting that needs special accommodations should call 517-373-9534 in advance of the meeting. Special accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers available upon request.