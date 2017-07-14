web analytics

Gary Lee Kruger

Gary Lee Kruger age 76 passed away peacefully at his home with his family at his side on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.  He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nancy; children, Tina and Daniel Ward, Thaddeus and Brenda Kruger, Thor Kruger, Scott Kruger, Kelly Kruger; 8 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; siblings, Irene, Roger, Barb, Sandy, June, Larry, and Margie; several nieces and nephews.  As Gary had wished cremation has taken place and  a Celebration of Life will be held at Cedar Creek Community Church on Saturday, July 22, from 2 until 6 P.M.  Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Great Lakes Caring Hospice.

   Arrangements by Hessel Cheslek Funeral Home, Sparta, www.hesselcheslek.com

