A 54-year-old Spencer Township woman was arrested an OWI charge this week after her truck struck two other vehicles in Library/Fire Department parking lot.

The crash occurred on Monday, July 10, at 5:47 p.m. According to witnesses, the woman was parked on the south side of W. Maple Street, and reportedly backed up her pickup truck into the parking lot that is shared by the Cedar Springs Fire Department and Cedar Springs Library, and struck two vehicles in the parking lot. A witness reported several children who had left the library with their parents were also in the parking lot at the time.

When Deputies from the Kent County Sheriff Department’s Cedar Springs unit arrived, they made contact with the driver of the pickup, a 54-year-old Spencer Township woman. Upon completion of the investigation, the woman was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. She was subsequently lodged at the Kent County Correctional Facility. A blood draw was conducted to ascertain the blood alcohol content and/or the presence of drugs. She was later released.

Charges will be sought upon receipt of the blood test. The case remains under investigation.