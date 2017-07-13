By Judy Reed

The Cedar Springs Fire Department responded to a call on a stove fire at 280 Ann St., near Metron, at 3:17 p.m., Friday, July 7.

According to Cedar Springs Fire Chief Marty Fraser, when they arrived on scene, there were no flames showing. An adult in the home said she got up and heard a noise in the kitchen and saw a light haze. She also said the exhaust fan was making a weird noise.

Fraser said that when they opened up the cupboard above it, they found charring. There was no access to the attic so they opened up a hole in the roof and found smoke and some fire.

Chief Fraser said the cause of the fire was that the range’s ventilator fan had shorted out. The home mostly suffered water damage.

The three adults in the home and their animals all evacuated safely.

c assisted at the scene, with Rockford Ambulance on standby.