The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a car vs. motorcycle injury crash at approximately 10:52 a.m. on Monday, July 10, 2017 on Wise Road at Youngman Road, Montcalm Township.

According to Sheriff Michael Williams, the investigation revealed that a 2000 Ford Taurus was stopped facing west on Wise Road waiting for traffic to clear and to make a left turn onto Youngman Road.

A 1999 Honda motorcycle, driven by Joseph Petersen, 24, of Trufant, was travelling west on Wise Road. He was not able to stop and struck the Ford from behind. Petersen was thrown from the motorcycle, and was transported to Spectrum with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford Taurus, Lois Kinyon, age 56, from Greenville, was not injured. Anna Williams, age 88, from Greenville, was a passenger in the Ford and complained of pain, however sought her own treatment.

The occupants of the Ford were wearing their seatbelts. The driver of the Honda was wearing a helmet. There were no other known contributing factors in the crash.

The Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services and Michigan State Police assisted with the crash.