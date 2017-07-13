A man died in a single car-crash on US-131 in Montcalm County last weekend.

According to the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post, the crash occurred on Saturday, July 8, about 7:30 p.m. on US-131, in Reynolds Township. The driver, John Andrew Londo, 32, of Evart, Mich., was southbound on US-131 when he lost control of his vehicle near Cutler Rd. The vehicle left the freeway and rolled over, causing Londo, who was not wearing his seatbelt, to be ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle was transported to Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids with serious injuries. The passenger was not identified.

Assisting at the scene was the Howard City Fire Department and Montcalm County EMS.

According to his obituary, John Londo worked as a truck driver and would give a hand to help anyone who needed it. He enjoyed country and campfires and being on the water. Among those surviving him is a daughter who lives here in Cedar Springs.