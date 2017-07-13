Christmas is right around the corner—Christmas in July that is!

The fun starts this Friday, July 14, when the Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce holds a Community Potluck Picnic and Movie in Morley Park. The picnic starts at 6 p.m. This is a free event where everyone is welcome. Bring the family down and a dish to pass and enjoy dinner and yard games in the park before the movie starts! Dinnerware and water provided. This year’s movie is Arthur Christmas and starts at dusk.

On Saturday, July 15, over 90 businesses and vendors will line Main Street for the Christmas in July Artisan Market and Sidewalk Sales event. It starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. They will hold a ribbon cutting for Ryanne Donahue State Farm Agency at 11 a.m.