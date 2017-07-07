A woman has been arrested connection with the car vs. horse-drawn buggy crash in March that led to the death of a 10-year-old Carson City boy.

According to the Montcalm County Sheriff Department, the crash occurred on Fenwick Road west of Miner Road in Bloomer Township at approximately 7:54 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

Police said that a 2011 GMC Terrain being driven by Tiffany Christiansen, aged 24, from Hubbardston, was travelling eastbound on Fenwick Road when she collided with an eastbound horse-drawn buggy. The buggy was occupied by a 13-year-old and 10-year-old; both from Carson City. The youths sustained multiple injuries and were transported to Carson City Hospital and later flown via Aeromed to Devos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids with critical injuries. The 10-year-old later died.

Neither Christiansen nor her five-year old passenger were injured.

Police said that Christiansen has been charged with committing a moving violation causing death. The charge is a misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of one year in jail. She is currently out on bond.

Police said in the initial report that speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash, however the angle of the bright, morning sun may have played a role. The horse sustained significant injuries and was euthanized at the scene by the owners.