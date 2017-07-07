The past week has been a great one for family, friends, food, and lots of fun! We asked you to send us your photos and show us what you did for fun over the Fourth of July holiday, and you sent us some great photos!

Michelle Adrianse took some great fireworks photos. Thanks for sending them to us!

Joe and Janet VanDyke sent us a great photo showing us what they did. “What do you do for fun over the Independence Day holiday?” wrote Janet. “At our house we exploded a watermelon with rubber bands. With everyone taking turns and two additional trips to purchase more rubber bands, it took us almost 2 hours and 595 rubber bands before the watermelon gave into the pressure.”

In the photo you can see their son-in-law, Adam Callis, and granddaughter, Morgan Callis, trying to escape the onslaught. They were placing rubber bands on the watermelon when it exploded!

Janet said they saw the slow motion videos of something like this on AFV and decided to try it themselves. Thanks for sending it our way!

and below are some we took at the Sand Lake parade. It looks like everyone had great fun!