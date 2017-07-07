Betty Jean Goller age 85 passed peacefully from this life on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 surrounded by her family. Betty often spoke about the wonderful life she had lived and that she was ready to go to Heaven whenever God called her name. Born on October 5, 1931 to Fred and Lola Adams in Cedar Springs, Michigan, she was the youngest of seven daughters. Times were difficult for the family growing up during the depression, but even though they lacked financial resources they felt rich due to the love and devotion they shared for one another. The Adams Sunday dinners became legendary celebrations for their family and friends, and in fact it was after a young Dick Goller first tasted Lola’s biscuits, fried chicken, and apple pie that he resolved to marry Betty. It turned out to be the best decision he ever made. Like all of her sisters, Betty continued her mother’s legacy of extending extraordinary kindness and hospitality to everyone she knew. Betty will also be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and creative use of language, which was uniquely her own. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Richard Goller Sr., her son Richard Goller Jr., her beloved sisters, Edith Hudson, Blythe Becker, Gladys Grzesiak, and Leila Shultz. She is survived by her daughters Carol Brooks and Diane Goller (Hon. David Murkowski); sons Daniel Goller and Edward Goller (Amy); granddaughters Heather Huntoon (Darrell), Sarah Garlow (Rob), Katherine Steffy (Justin), Anne Murkowski, and Anna Goller; great-granddaughter Meghan Huntoon Lindeman (2nd Lt. Ryan Lindeman); grandsons Richard Goller III, Branden Goller, and Adam Goller; sisters Donna Verburg and Helen Hyrns; special sister in law Mary Goller Kilts, many cherished nieces and nephews, and dear friends Jim and Linda Conrad, Mary Anne Frandsen, and Joyce Empie. The family deeply appreciates the love and care provided by the dedicated caregivers at Clark Retirement Community. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Clark Retirement Community’s Employee Christmas Fund or Bethel Lutheran Church would be greatly appreciated. The family will greet friends Sunday, July 9 from 3-7 p.m. at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, 13603 Northland Dr., Cedar Springs where the service will be held Monday 10:00 a.m. Pastor Steven Frentz from Bethel Lutheran Church officiating. Private interment Elmwood Cemetery, Cedar Springs.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs