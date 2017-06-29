by Jaime McLeod

Editor’s note: With the cool weather we’ve had recently, it seems more like Spring or Fall. Mornings have been in the 40s and daytime highs in the 60s. Some people are wondering where summer is. We know the warm temperatures will be back soon, but what if they didn’t come back? What if we had snow in July? That’s what happened in 1816. Read the article below from the Farmer’s Almanac to see what happened.

The infamous “Year Without a Summer” was a weather event so devastating that people are still talking about it some 200 years later.

Referred to by many names, including “the poverty year” and “eighteen hundred and froze-to-death,” the year 1816 was literally a year without a summer across much of the Northern Hemisphere. Throughout not only North America, but also Northern Europe and parts of Asia, an exceptionally cold summer, featuring killing frosts in July and August, crippled food production. Crop failures and food shortages were so widespread that rioting and looting became common in the United Kingdom and France.

On this side of the Atlantic, many residents of New England and the Canadian Maritimes froze to death, starved, or suffered from severe malnutrition as storms–bringing a foot or more of snow– hit hard during May and June. Many others from the region pulled up their stakes and moved to Western New York and the Midwest, where the cold was less severe. In fact, the year without a summer is now believed to have been one major catalyst in the westward expansion of the United States.

Though the northeastern section of the continent was hardest hit, southern states still experienced their share of the cold. On July 4th of that year, for instance, the high temperature in Savannah, Georgia, was a chilly 46° F. As far south as Pennsylvania, lakes and rivers were frozen over during July and August.

So, what caused this tragically cold summer? The likely suspect was a series of volcanic eruptions that occurred during the winter of 1815, in particular, the eruption of Mt. Tambora in Indonesia, believed to be the largest eruption of the last 1,800 years. The volcano ejected a tremendous cloud of fine ash and dust was ejected into the stratosphere, where it remained for a very long time. This ash insulated the earth from the heat and light of the sun, resulting in a cooling effect throughout the Northern Hemisphere.

This ash also gave the sky a yellowish tinge in some areas, which can be seen in many landscape paintings from the era. Fortunately a summer like this has yet to repeat itself and the Almanac’s outlook for this summer is much more enjoyable.

Reprinted with permission by the Farmers’ Almanac, Lewiston, Maine.

To get your own copy of The Farmer’s Almanac with forecasts, stories, helpful hints and more, you can visit them online at https://store.farmersalmanac.com/FARM/product-categories/farmers-almanacs/single-issues.