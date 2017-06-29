By Judy Reed

For the first time in 22 years, Alpha Family Center of Cedar Springs had to cancel their LifeWalk, scheduled for June 17, due to inclement weather. But that didn’t stop the team from holding the event that is their biggest fundraiser.

“Thanks to Alpha Family Center’s Board President Sharline Winell’s quick thinking and the help of 18 volunteers we were able to host our first ever LifeWalk open house at Alpha from 9-11 a.m.,” said Executive Director Teresa Hathaway.

“Although our overall numbers were down from last year, we were pleased with the over 100 people who came out in support of Alpha. This was a great opportunity for people to visit the center for themselves to see how their efforts are used to serve families in Northern Kent County.”

Hathaway said they were also appreciated the opportunity to share future remodeling plans for reception area.

LifeWalk brought in just under $15,000 in pledges, which is short of the $20,000 goal. “We still anticipate the final number to go up as pledges continue to come in from those who didn’t venture out in the rain on Saturday,” explained Hathaway.

Alpha Family Center was established in Cedar Springs in 1992 as Alpha Women’s Center, one of several satellite centers of the main one in Grand Rapids. In 2006, they became independent and the name was changed to Alpha Family Center. They offer free and confidential self-pregnancy testing and counseling; important information on healthy relationships, dating, STDs, and self-esteem; abortion alternative counseling; referrals for adoption, medical, and housing; miscarriage and post-abortion support; material assistance; and more.

Alpha Family Center is located at 6 N. First Street in Cedar Springs, and they are open Monday through Wednesday. Please call 696-2616 or visit their website at www.alphafamilycentercs.org for more information.