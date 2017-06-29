By Claudia Mabie

There are many fun and wonderful things for you at the new Cedar Springs Library! Artists, Authors & You! debuted at the Grand Opening. It brings an ever-changing art exhibit to the beautiful fireplace area. Two local artists who premiered this program are Alice Norton-Powell and Tim Hindenach.

The piece on display by Norton-Powell is titled Jezebel: In Her Easter Bonnet. The 22-inch x 22-inch acrylic on paper was completed in 2012. Norton-Powell has enjoyed enriching her craft by participating in classes and workshops for several years. In 2013 she was recognized locally with an exhibit and reception honoring her talents. In her Artist Statement she says, “I want to tell the world, through my art, that reality is sometimes vastly overrated. From ‘the cradle to the grave,’ I’ve chosen to make my life a dance! And I want my artwork to dance a wondrous dance! I want it to have mystery and bubble up from joyousness. I want it to tickle my inner well-springs of whimsy and humor…”

Contrasting Norton-Powell’s work is a digital photo on metallic paper by Hindenach titled Gum Drops. The 16-inch x 30-inch work, completed in 2007, draws the viewer to move closer and closer in order to absorb its crisp details and lighthearted subject. In 1972, while in the Philippines, Hindenach purchased his first Nikon camera. In his Artist Statement he says: “Wildlife, landscape, still life—and the curious effect of time on them all—inspires me to always be ready to take the next shot. There is a need in me to see how many ways I can capture ‘the view’—all the everyday things I see—the beauty of nature, the happiness and sadness in faces and the effects of light on objects. I love to print on metallic paper, metal and glass because they create an unexpected vibrance.”

The Artists, Authors & You! program will offer the community new works of art each quarter of the year. Please stop in and see these works of art from people in our own community. The Library is located at 107 N. Main St., Cedar Springs, and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

If you’re an artist who is interested in participating in the program, or if you own a piece of art you’d like to share with the community, please send your information to:

Artists, Authors & You!

Cedar Springs Community Library

107 N. Main Street

Cedar Springs, MI 49319