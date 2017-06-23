Saturday, June 10, was a perfect day for Velzy Park’s Spring fundraiser. The event, sponsored by the Velzy Park Committee and Solon Market Committee, included community sales, indoor craft sales, basket raffles donated by area businesses, a ribbon-cutting and a hotdog lunch. All profits went to funding continued development of the park, located behind Solon Township Hall.

The highlight of the event was a ribbon cutting ceremony to introduce the new trail running through and around the entire park. This begins Phase One, which will include a restroom, play ground and picnic area. Shelly Aardema, Committee Chair, assisted in the ribbon cutting. It was her inspiration to pair Solon Market’s Community Sales with the Park fundraiser. The event netted the Park over $450 and likely will become an annual event to showcase park improvements. Donations for the park can be made out to Solon Township Velzy Park and mailed to 15185 Algoma Ave., Cedar Springs, MI 49319.