The Montcalm County Sheriff Department responded to their second three-car crash of the day in Reynolds Township last Friday, June 16, at 5:05 p.m.

According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of Howard City-Edmore Road (M-46) and Edgar Road, in Reynolds Township. They reported that a 2008 Subaru Outback driven by Joseph Hondalus, 56, of Howard City, stopped at the stop sign on Edgar Road, at M-46, and then proceeded west into the intersection and was struck by an eastbound Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Johnathan Little, 43, of Crystal. The near head-on collision pushed the Subaru into the path of a westbound Chevrolet Trailblazer on M-46 that was driven by Christopher Conger, 37, of Big Rapids.

Both Hondalus and a female passenger were transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital by the Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Little, who driving the Avalanche, sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. His female passenger was not injured.

Conger, who was driving the Trailblazer, complained of pain but refused treatment.

The crash remains under investigation. All of the occupants were properly belted and airbags deployed in each of the vehicles.

In addition to the Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services units, the Howard City Fire Department and the Michigan State Police assisted at the scene.