Thursday – June 29

10am-7pm Red, White & Blue Book Sale – Great deals on books, magazines, movies, music and more. Located in the Nelson Township/Sand Lake Library program room.

Dusk Firemen’s Parade of Lights – line up at 8:30 p.m.

Friday – June 30

10am-7pm Red, White & Blue Book Sale

1pm-Midnight Midway Open – Wade Shows – Rides & Attractions @ Salisbury Park

Saturday – July 1

Kiddies Day • “Small Town Glory”

10am-2pm Red, White & Blue Book Sale – Great deals on books, magazines, movies, music and more. Located in the Nelson Township/Sand Lake Library program room.

10:30am-11:30am Decorate Your Bike and Celebrate the Fourth of July – Come to the Nelson Township/Sand Lake library and decorate your bike for the Fourth of July! We will have many patriotic decorations on hand to help you festoon your ride.

Noon Kiddies Day Parade Registration – Receive a grab bag and free entry for a bike giveaway for ages 6-12. Judging categories: Single (1 or 2 Kids), Bike and Float/Group (max of 5). No motorized vehicles driven by kids under the age of 17 in parade. @ 6th Street

12:30pm Kiddie Parade Starts (Judging after Parade)

1pm-Midnight Midway Open – Wade Shows – Rides & Attractions @ Salisbury Park

1pm Die Cast Car Races – All ages – Free to enter. Prizes for the winners. @ VFW

1:30pm-2:30pm Farm on the Go! Animal Petting – Visit friendly farm animals with Critter Barn of Zeeland @ Nelson Township/Sand Lake library

2pm-4pm Kids Activities! Games, pries and fun for kids up to age 12. @ VFW

4pm Drawing for Bikes (One boy’s and one girl’s Ages 6-12) Child must be present at stage to win.

4pm Mini Tractor Pull @ Water Tower Event Area

8pm Country Music – MOONSHOT @ Lake Street Stage

Sunday – July 2

8am Registration for Classic Car/Antique Tractor Show @ corner of 4th and Lake Streets

9am-3pm Classic Car/Antique Tractor Show @ corner of 4th and Lake Streets

12pm-10pm Midway Open – Wade Shows – Rides & Attractions @ Salisbury Park

2pm Mini Horse Pull @ Water Tower Event Area

6pm-7pm Hymn Sing @ Lake Street Stage

7pm Greased Pig Contest @ Water Tower Event Area

7:30pm Country Music – REWIND @ Lake Street Stage

Monday – July 3

12pm-10pm Midway Open – Wade Shows – Rides & Attractions @ Salisbury Park

2pm-10pm Bingo at VFW – Smoke Free

5pm-7pm Live Music – Sand Lake Rodeo – LUKE WARM AND THE NOT SO HOTS @ Water Tower Event Area

7pm Sand Lake Rodeo – Tickets at the Gate @ Water Tower Event Area

Tuesday – July 4

11am Grand Parade Registration

12pm-10pm Midway Open – Wade Shows – Rides & Attractions @ Salisbury Park

1:30pm Grand Parade Starts

2pm-10pm Bingo at VFW – Smoke Free

3pm Gates Open for Demolition Derby – Pre-Sale tickets start at 2pm

6pm Demolition Derby @ Water Tower Event Area

8pm Live Music – LUKE WARM AND THE NOT SO HOTS @ Lake Street Stage

10:30pm FIREWORKS!

Food and Merchandise vendors will be located along lake street throughout the celebration

Please NOte:

Sale of knives with blades more than 3” is not permitted

No Airsoft Guns allowed at Carnival or Events

No Dogs Allowed in Midway

Download schedule here: 4thofJuly2017.pdf