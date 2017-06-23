Cedar Springs resident Mark Hutchinson, an associate professor in the Health Care System Administration program in the College of Health Professions (CHP) at Ferris State University, was recently named the 2017 CHP Teacher of the Year.

Hutchinson, who graduated from Cedar Springs High School in 1990, went on to get his Bachelor of Science degree from the Health Care Management (now HCSA) program in the College and was actively involved on campus.

“I found a home at Ferris and loved my time as a student. The faculty made learning fun and interesting and that is what I strive to recreate for my students today.”

After college, Mark worked at District 10 Health Department for eight years in Community Health. He was responsible for identifying community needs and collected official statistics for the county. He also worked at Spectrum Health United Memorial Hospital prior to joining the HCSA faculty in 2012.

Gaining the title of “Teacher of the Year” is no easy feat; however, Mark attributes his successes in the classroom to one simple principal, “make it as real-world as possible. Students respond well to real-life examples and I use my own to connect theory with practice.” Although Mark is a first-generation Bulldog, the Hutchinsons anticipate a new generation heading to campus in the near future!