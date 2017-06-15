An 18-year-old Caledonia woman was killed Sunday evening, June 11, when she was struck by a pickup truck in Montcalm County.

According to the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post, the crash occurred on June 11, 2017 at 8:54 p.m. on East Holland Lake Road east of Staines Road, in Sheridan.

Police said the woman was struck by a 2005 Ford F-250 pickup truck on East Holland Lake Rd. The vehicle was driven by a 45 year old Douglas Weaver of Sheridan. The pedestrian was airlifted to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids where she passed away due to her injuries. The name of the pedestrian is being withheld at the request of family members.

Alcohol, speed, and weather conditions are not believed to be a factor.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Sheridan Fire Department and Montcalm County EMS.