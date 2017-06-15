By Judy Reed

“If you build it, they will come.” That iconic line from the movie “Field of Dreams” came true for the new Cedar Springs Community Library at the kickoff of their Summer Reading program on Monday, June 12, when between 950 and 1,000 people attended the opening event.

“At the end of yesterday we had 920 people signed up for summer reading, which is 300 more sign-ups than we ever had over an entire summer, and 400 more people came in Monday than have in the past,” remarked Library Director Donna Clark.

Double K Petting Barn with Animal Junction 4H had their petting zoo set up out back, under a tree, near the creek. But the heat didn’t seem to deter people. In fact, children took the opportunity to splash in the creek, hang out on the bridge, and rest on the well. “It was so great seeing kids rediscovering the creek,” remarked Clark.

The Cedar Springs Fire Department also had an engine pulled out for the kids to explore. The ice cream cups provided by Kelly’s Restaurant were also a big hit. One of the biggest hits was the appearance of Ronald McDonald himself, who entertained kids first outside with a book and some magic tricks, then inside in the area around the fireplace. “He was so kind and so funny,” said Clark. “Kids were lined up to get their picture taken with him.”

June and July will be filled with reading and special events. The more hours a person reads (K-12) and the more books adults read, the better his/her chance is to win one of the prizes offered by 29 local businesses.

The last day to turn in reading logs is July 21. The program will end with a carnival at Morley Park on July 27, where the prizes will be given away. But kids in grades K-12 don’t have to wait until July 27 to win something—they win with every one of the five reading coupons turned in throughout the summer.

For a complete schedule of events, stop in and pick up a brochure at the library.