The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) and Michigan State Police (MSP) Lakeview Post is pleased to announce a Citizens’ Academy, which will start September 19, 2017 and end November 14, 2017. Attendees will meet from 6pm – 8pm every Tuesday night. The eight week academy will give citizens the opportunity to become familiar with the mission and operation of the MCSD and MSP, understand the procedures deputies and troopers follow, increase their awareness of law enforcement’s role in the community, and get to know personnel at the MCSD and Lakeview Post.

The eight week academy will meet at Montcalm Community College’s Sidney Campus. A graduation ceremony will be held on November 14, 2017 at 7:00pm. Individuals who are interested in attending the Citizens’ Academy should contact Undersheriff Mike Williams at 989-831-7586 (mwilliams@montcalm.us) or F/Lt Kevin Sweeney at 517-719-1195 (sweeneyk@michigan.gov) to receive an application.