A Newaygo woman that got into a fight with a passenger in her vehicle has been arrested on several charges.

According to the Montcalm County Sheriff Department, deputies were alerted to a possible drunk driver within Reynolds Township, on June 8, about 10:52 p.m. The report indicated a burgundy minivan was being driven in an erratic manner. Before the vehicle could be located by officers, an additional report was received advising the vehicle was stopped near the intersection of Gates and Dagget Roads and there was a woman lying on the road near the vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputy determined that there had not been a vehicle crash at that location, but several other law violations were discovered.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the driver, Christa Ann Knox, 36, of Newaygo, had been travelling westbound on Gates Road when she suddenly stopped her vehicle. Knox then engaged in some type of altercation with a 51-year old Newaygo woman who was a passenger in the vehicle. The 51-year-old woman was found lying in the roadway. She was transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids for treatment and it was determined she sustained no serious injuries.

The deputy determined that Knox was intoxicated, was not a valid driver, had her young child in the vehicle, had previous driving related convictions, and had several warrants out for her arrest. Knox was arrested and transported to the Montcalm County Jail where she was lodged.

After review, the prosecutor’s office authorized a warrant charging Knox with Operating While Impaired, third offense; driving on a suspended license, second offense; and domestic violence, second offense. Knox is currently being held at the jail with a $7,000.00 bond for those charges.

The Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services and the Michigan State Police assisted at the scene.