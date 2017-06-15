web analytics

Concerts in park kick off summer

The band Mane Street will is the opening band for this year’s concerts in the park. Courtesy photo.

Cedar Springs Area Parks and Recreation will kick off their summer series of free concerts at Morley Park tonight—Thursday, June 15, with Mane Street at 7 p.m.

Now in its 11th year, the concerts put on by Cedar Springs Parks and Recreation and sponsored by area businesses give people a chance to relax with friends and family, while listening to some great music.

There are concessions on site, and free raffle tickets give concert-goers a chance to win prizes from area businesses.

Other dates this summer are July 20 with the Oxymorons, and August 17 with The Sea Cruisers.

Be sure to bring a lawn chair. Concerts start at 7 p.m. In the case of rain, the concert will be moved to Cedar Springs Middle School.

