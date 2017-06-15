Cedar Springs Area Parks and Recreation will kick off their summer series of free concerts at Morley Park tonight—Thursday, June 15, with Mane Street at 7 p.m.

Now in its 11th year, the concerts put on by Cedar Springs Parks and Recreation and sponsored by area businesses give people a chance to relax with friends and family, while listening to some great music.

There are concessions on site, and free raffle tickets give concert-goers a chance to win prizes from area businesses.

Other dates this summer are July 20 with the Oxymorons, and August 17 with The Sea Cruisers.

Be sure to bring a lawn chair. Concerts start at 7 p.m. In the case of rain, the concert will be moved to Cedar Springs Middle School.