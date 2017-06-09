by Sue Harrison

Every year since 1990, the Cedar Springs Women’s Club has awarded an annual scholarship to a female, of any age, who resides in the Cedar Springs Public School District who is considering any type of skill training or degree program. The award is given based on a competitive process that considers personal and academic achievement, as well as family, school or community activities. The award is given without regard to race, creed, color, religion, or national origin.

The 2017 recipient of the Cedar Springs Women’s Club $1,000 Scholarship is Scholar Athlete, Allyson Marvel, a 2016 Cedar Springs High School graduate and sophomore at Aquinas College. Allyson was active in many clubs, sports and activities in high school, including vice president of the National Honor Society and captain in the Athletic Leadership Council. She also made the Dean’s List at GRCC when she attended there as a dual enrollment student, and is excelling at Aquinas while also doing pole vault in track and field.

In addition to receiving several other scholarships, Allyson is also making major contributions to her own college expenses by holding down two jobs while taking classes. She is majoring in Athletic Training and exploring all that the field has to offer.

“I find it very exciting to be able to help athletes and non-athletes in the future to become fit and healthy, pain free, and filled with life,” said Allyson.

At the June Women’s Club June meeting, Nancy Nielsen, member of the Women’s Club Scholarship Committee, presented Allyson with a certificate, a special poem presented to all recipients, an engraved pen, and her scholarship which will be sent to the college. Allyson’s mother, Lynn, was there to share the ceremony.