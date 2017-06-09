Signs along the roadway welcoming people to Cedar Springs are an important part of the city’s image. With that in mind, a small group has started the process of refurbishing the signs. And if you saw these people out working on them, you will have noticed that they aren’t DPW workers.

City Manager Mike Womack, Mayor Gerald Hall, and local realtors Patrick and Laura Ensley, began the project last weekend by doing some touch up on one of the signs, and also by scraping, cleaning and painting the white posts. They will be working on all three signs over the next month.