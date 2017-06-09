web analytics

Welcome signs to get facelift

Posted on 09 June 2017.

Patrick Ensley (left) and City Manager Mike Womack painting the wooden post where one of the welcome signs normally sits.

Cedar Springs Mayor Gerald Hall (left) and Cedar Springs City Manager Mike Womack touching up one of the city’s welcome signs.

Signs along the roadway welcoming people to Cedar Springs are an important part of the city’s image. With that in mind, a small group has started the process of refurbishing the signs. And if you saw these people out working on them, you will have noticed that they aren’t DPW workers.

City Manager Mike Womack, Mayor Gerald Hall, and local realtors Patrick and Laura Ensley, began the project last weekend by doing some touch up on one of the signs, and also by scraping, cleaning and painting the white posts. They will be working on all three signs over the next month.

