Exciting things are happening this summer at the new Cedar Springs Community Library, and Monday is just the beginning as the annual Summer Reading Program kicks off.

The kickoff event to their biggest program of the year starts Monday, June 12, at 10 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. And this year, there will be lots of room to move around in the building.

“We have so much room!” said Library Director Donna Clark. “Five of our old building would fit in the new one—going from 2,000 sq. ft. to 10,000!”

During the kickoff event, adults and kids—from babies to seniors—can register and receive a reading log in the large classroom, and then move on to the community room to sign up for special programs that will happen throughout the summer, and take part in a new woman’s bike raffle. Themed t-shirts will be on sale there, and the Friends of the Library book sale will also be in the community room.

There will also be fun outside for everyone. Outside by the large tree and the historic well will be the Double K Petting Barn with Animal Junction 4H members assisting. Cindy Karafa says that there will be lots of new baby animals to show. Classic Kelly’s is giving away free ice cream cups again this year, the Cedar Springs Fire and Rescue trucks will be there, and Ronald McDonald will come to share a book and some magic tricks from 2-4 p,m. These activities will end between 3 and 4 p.m. The ice cream will then be moved to the Community Room.

At closing on Wednesday, June 7, 321 people had already preregistered for the summer reading program. “We usually have over 700 after the first two or three weeks of our kickoff,” said Clark.

June and July will be filled with reading and special events. The more hours a person reads (K-12) and the more books adults read, the better his/her chance is to win one of the prizes offered by 29 local businesses.

The last day to turn in reading logs is July 21. The program will end with a carnival at Morley Park on July 27, where the prizes will be given away. But kids in grades K-12 don’t have to wait until July 27 to win something—they win with every one of the five reading coupons turned in throughout the summer. “Every coupon turned in is a special local treat,” remarked Clark. “Come on in and join us and we will ‘treat’ you well, compliments of our local business community!”

The new library has been a big hit with the community. According to Clark, they are averaging 300 people a day. They issued 73 new library cards in their first 12 days of being open, and have updated many of the KDL patrons who use their service as well. If you haven’t made it there yet, stop in Monday, June 12, and have some fun!