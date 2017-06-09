If you are looking for something to do this weekend, check out what’s happening in Cedar Springs and the surrounding area.

Thursday morning, June 8, CS Brewing Farmers Market: Cedar Springs Brewing Co., at the corner of Main and W. Maple Streets, will be hosting its first CSBrew Farmers Market of the season behind the brewery from 8 a.m. to noon. They have vendors lined up to sell local produce, meats, eggs, honey, syrup, cheese, kettlecorn and more. The farmers market will offer fresh, seasonal produce from local area farmers to everyone in the community every Thursday until October.

Friday, June 9, Movie in the Park: Pack up some snacks, lawn chairs or a blanket, and take the family to Morley Park on Friday evening, June 9, to see the movie “Goonies.” Games and activities start at 6 p.m. and the movie will start as soon as it is dark enough for the movie projector to show up on the wall of the Cedar Springs Historical Museum. The event is put on by the Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce.

Saturday, June 10, Sidewalk sales: The Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Artisan Market & Sidewalk sales event beginning at 10 a.m. in downtown Cedar Springs. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s sidewalk sales are set to include Artisan Market vendors and will be a great time for some downtown shopping.

Saturday, June 10, Velzy Park Picnic fundraiser: Head out to the Solon Township Hall at 15185 Algoma Ave to help raise funds for the new Velzy Park. The event will run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with community wide sales, (in the parking lot); a craft show (inside the hall); ribbon cutting ceremony for the new walking trail at 11:00 a.m.; a hot dog picnic (fee) at noon; plus 50/50 raffle, basket raffles, and T-shirt sales.

Saturday, June 10, Rickerstrong Run Razor: Back roads motorcycle ride and poker run to raise funds for Brison and Preston Ricker, two local teens suffering from cancer. There is also breakfast, a car show, dinner, and silent auction. Registration 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Tribes Church, 6070 Kuttshill NE, Rockford. The car show and dinner will be at Kent City Lounge, 28 S. Ball Creek Ave, Kent City. Call Ginny Wheater for more info at 616-206-1599.

