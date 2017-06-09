Largest Class of Prospective Troopers Since 2000

This week, 159 prospective state troopers started the first of 26 weeks of training at the Michigan State Police (MSP) Training Academy in Lansing.

Included in that class is Kaitlin VanPutten, of Kent City, and Austin VanHorn, of Greenville. These prospective troopers are part of the 133rd Trooper Recruit School, which has the distinction of being the largest trooper recruit class to be held since 2000.

“After 100 years of providing service with a purpose to the residents of Michigan, we’re grateful for the continued support of Governor Rick Snyder and the Legislature,” stated Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the MSP. “The Michigan State Police has an important mission of protecting and serving all who call Michigan home, and we’re pleased to be able to welcome more troopers into our MSP family.”

In order to be selected to attend the 133rd Trooper Recruit School, candidates had to pass a stringent selection process that included a physical fitness test, background investigation and hiring interview.

The recruits will reside at the MSP Training Academy from Sunday through Friday each week. Between wake-up at 5 a.m. and lights-out at 10 p.m., they will receive instruction in firearms, water safety, defensive tactics, patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, first aid, criminal law, crime scene processing and precision driving in order to prepare them for careers as MSP troopers.

Recruits who successfully complete recruit school will graduate on Nov. 30, 2017.

The MSP is actively recruiting for future recruit schools. To learn more about a career with the MSP, visit www.michigan.gov/mspjobs.