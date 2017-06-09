Congratulations Class of 2017

Hundreds of students stepped out into a brand new world over the last couple of weeks as they graduated high school and now celebrate what lies ahead. Here in our area, students graduated from Cedar Springs High School, New Beginnings High School, Creative Technologies Academy, Algoma Christian School, and Tri County High School.

To see photos of all the top honors students in our area and class photos, click link to download our keepsake 2017 graduation feature.

Also, Cedar Springs Public Schools has several people retiring this year: Dave Swanson, Larry Reyburn, Cindy Barnard, Mark Schumann, Jerry Gavin, Mike Duffy, Steve Banagis, and Louise Amash. A big thank you to each one of you for your years of service to Cedar Springs kids!