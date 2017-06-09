June is National Pet Preparedness Month

In honor of June as National Pet Preparedness Month, the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) is encouraging Michiganders to create an emergency preparedness kit for their pets to ensure complete family readiness during an emergency or disaster.

“Pet Preparedness Month is the time of year to make sure you and your pets are ready for emergencies and disasters,” said Capt. Chris A. Kelenske, Deputy State Director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. “Pets are often overlooked when creating an emergency plan. This month, take a few moments to consider what you will do and where you will go with your pets during an incident.”

More than half of households in the United States include pets, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“The human-animal bond Michiganders have with their pets is very strong. In fact, most pets are considered family members,” said Dr. James Averill, State Veterinarian for the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. “So, when you are planning for how to protect your family in the event of an emergency, be sure to include the health and care of your family pets. Planning now will help protect your pet’s life and health for many more years of happiness.”

To create a pet preparedness kit, ensure the following items are readily available in a safe location:

Food (your pet’s regular food)

Water

Leash and collar

Bowls

Photo of your pet or ID and a photo of you with your pet

Medications your pet needs

Immunization and vet records (keep both updated)

First Aid Kit

Contact list of pet-friendly hotels, veterinarians, and out-of-town friends and family

Toys, rope, and sanitation bags

Pet carrier

To learn more about being prepared before, during and after an emergency or disaster, follow the MSP/EMHSD on Twitter at @MichEMHS or go to www.michigan.gov/miready.