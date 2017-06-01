Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post responded to a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at approximately 4:46 a.m. on M-46 near Cedar Lake, in Home Township in Montcalm County.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 42-year-old man, from Vestaburg, was driving westbound on M-46 Hwy and struck a 40-year-old male pedestrian who was standing in the middle of the lane of travel. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was identified as Steven Hax from Six Lakes, Mich.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash.

Police said it was dark at the time of the crash and the victim was not wearing any reflective clothing. Alcohol appears to be a contributing factor for the pedestrian.

The crash is still under investigation.

Assisting with the scene were personnel from the Home Twp Fire Department, and Montcalm County EMS.