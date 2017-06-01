web analytics

Southbound off ramp to close for two weeks

If you use US-131 to travel to Cedar Springs from the north, you will need to get off at an alternate exit beginning Thursday, June 1. That’s when the southbound off ramp to 17 Mile closes for two weeks, until June 15. You can either get off at 22 Mile Rd in Sand Lake or 14 Mile Rd.

However, also on Thursday, June 1, ONLY—the local lane of southbound US131 will be closed from White Creek Avenue to 14 Mile from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews realign traffic control devices and place temporary pavement markings for a stage change. The ramps at 17 Mile Road (Exit 104) and 14 Mile Road (Exit 101) will also be closed during this time. The last exit before this closure will be Exit 110 for Sand Lake/22 Mile Road. The first exit after the closure will be Exit 97 for Rockford/10 Mile Road. The southbound US-131 express lane will remain open on the northbound side.

The work is weather dependent.

