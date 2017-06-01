



Dear Cedar Springs Public Schools Colleagues & Parents,

On behalf of our amazing students and their families, our talented staff, our dedicated Board of Education and our entire CSPS community, thank you for voting on May 2, 2017. The millage vote was a success for all 20 school districts in Kent County. Our Kent Intermediate School District serves our district well and stood up for building strong schools and strong communities in all Kent County school districts.

The Yes for Kids campaign was just that as you, our Kent County voters, put kids and their learning as a priority in all our school communities.

In great appreciation for your support,

Laura VanDuyn, Ed.D. Superintendent, Cedar Springs Public Schools