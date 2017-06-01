The detective bureau at the Kent County Sheriff Department was temporarily evacuated Tuesday after a detective showed medical signs of being exposed to an opiate.

According to Sgt. Joel Roon, a Kent Area Narcotics Enforcement Team detective with the Wyoming Police Department was conducting routine testing of suspected narcotics that were in the form of a white powdery substance. The substance in question was collected on Monday, May 29, as part of an ongoing investigation. While testing, one of the detectives began to experience symptoms that could possibly be related to a drug exposure, and so NARCAN was administered. That detective was transported to a local hospital to be checked, and was conscious and alert.

The detective bureau was temporarily evacuated and remained closed while the Grand Rapids Fire Department hazmat team completed air quality tests. It reopened shortly after noon.

K.A.N.E.T. is made up of detectives from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Police Department, Walker Police Department, Grandville Police Department, and East Grand Rapids DPS. K.A.N.E.T. is operated out of the KCSO located at 701 Ball Ave NE.