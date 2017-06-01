By Sue Harrison

The May Cedar Springs Women’s Club meeting was full of lots of activities. The most exciting was the presentation of the 2017 Outstanding Woman of the Year award. Each year one woman is recognized for her exemplary spirit and contributions during the Club year. She must be enthusiastic in the promotion and support of Women’s Club and be active in community activities.

The 2017 recipient of the Women’s Club Outstanding Woman of the Year was Kristina Kornoely. Kristina is one of the Directors of Women’s Club and serves on the Archival Committee, the Holiday Tea Committee, and the Social Activities Committee. She is usually the first person at the meeting to open up and often the last to leave.

Kristina’s husband, Michael, and friend Soonja Koole, were instrumental in getting biographical information secretly to prior award recipients, Carolyn Davis and Penny Dietrich, to organize for the surprise presentation. Kristina’s biography was read by Carolyn Davis, last year’s recipient of the award. A copy of the biography was presented to Kristina along with a plaque and a certificate commemorating the event. Kristina was presented with a dozen red roses by Women’s Club President, Sue Harrison, also a former award recipient. Kristina’s husband, Michael, daughter Rachel, and mother Ellen Moore attended the ceremony and lunch.

Women’s Club meets the first Thursday of the month from September to the following June. Any woman wishing to join Women’s Club needs to attend two meetings, then fill out an application and have two sponsors who have been members for at least one year. She then can be inducted into membership during the month following the receipt of her application. No members are inducted in the month of June.